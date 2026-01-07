WBD Rejects Paramount’s Offer, Cinema United Warns Against Merger

Warner Bros. Discovery once again rejected the Paramount Skydance proposal, choosing instead to move forward with the Netflix deal.

In a letter sent today to shareholders, WBD reiterated that its Board “unanimously determined that the PSKY amended offer remains inadequate particularly given the insufficient value it would provide, the lack of certainty in PSKY’s ability to complete the offer, and the risks and costs borne by WBD shareholders should PSKY fail to complete the offer. Accordingly, the Board unanimously recommends that shareholders not tender your shares into the PSKY offer.”

Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, co-CEOs of Netflix, commented: “The WBD Board remains fully supportive of and continues to recommend Netflix’s merger agreement, recognizing it as the superior proposal that will deliver the greatest value to its stockholders, as well as consumers, creators and the broader entertainment industry.”

Under the terms of the agreement announced December 5, 2025, Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO, in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $27.75 per WBD share, with a total enterprise value of approximately $82.7 billion (equity value of $72.0 billion).

In other related news, Cinema United, the exhibition trade association representing more than 31,000 movie screens in the U.S. and over 30,000 screens in 80 countries worldwide, warned a Congressional committee on the harms caused by the proposed acquisition of the Warner Bros. studio.

In the statement, Cinema United advocated: “We are deeply concerned that this acquisition of Warner Bros. by Netflix will have a direct and irreversible negative impact on movie theaters around the world. Such an acquisition will further consolidate control over production and distribution of motion pictures in the hands of a single, dominant, global streaming platform in a market that is already highly concentrated. The impact will not only be felt by theatre owners, but by movie fans and surrounding businesses in communities of all sizes.”

Cinema United extended its concerns, adding: “If Paramount or another major studio ends up displacing Netflix as the buyer, our concerns are no less serious. A combination of Paramount and Warner Bros., for instance, would consolidate as much as 40 percent of each year’s domestic box office in the hands of a single dominant studio.”