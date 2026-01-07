Hearst Inks Deal with Weigel

Unscripted specialist Hearst Media Production Group has expanded its relationship with Weigel Broadcasting to provide programming across several Weigel multicast networks in 2026.

With this partnership, the Start TV network has begun carriage this month of HMPG series Journey with Dylan Dreyer and Recipe Rehab with Evette Rios. The Heroes & Icons and Catchy Comedy networks will add HMPG shows beginning in April and July, respectively. All programs will run during weekend educational/informational time blocks.

HMPG will continue to provide programming for Dabl’s three-hour Sunday morning E/I lineup in 2026 as well.

HMPG’s current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of original content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a series library of more than 6,000 episodes and its content can be found in 100 countries.