FOX Entertainment Studios Inks Deal with Traceee Ellis Ross

Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated actress, producer, and director Tracee Ellis Ross, along with her production company Joy Mill Entertainment, has entered into a multiyear first-look scripted and overall unscripted deal with FOX Entertainment Studios.

Under the partnership, Ross will serve as executive producer and creative originator on a varied scripted and unscripted slate.

“Tracee is a singular force, creative, purposeful and culturally undeniable,” said Hannah Pillemer, head of Scripted, and Allison Wallach, head of Unscripted, FOX Entertainment Studios. “Her instincts, curiosity and drive make her an exceptionally creative and prolific partner. We’re excited to team up with Tracee and Joy Mill Entertainment to create work that inspires, entertains and reflects the world through their distinctly authentic lens.”

“Joining the FOX Entertainment Studios family marks an exciting next chapter for Joy Mill Entertainment,” said Ross. “At Joy Mill, our focus is in creating and producing entertaining, culture bending stories centered around identity and joy, and from our earliest conversations with FOX, it was clear that they shared the same vision. I’m excited to collaborate with Hannah, Allison, Fernando Szew, Tomii Crump, and their incredible teams as we continue to expand our platform.”

Adriana Ambriz will return to Joy Mill to continue her role as head of Development, a position she has held since 2020.

Ross is represented by Artists First, UTA, Origin Public Relations and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Photo credit: Erik Melvin 2024