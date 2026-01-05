Ireland Launches Tax Credit For Unscripted Projects

Ireland has launched the first tax relief in Europe for the unscripted production sector. The relief will take the form of a corporation tax credit for expenditure incurred on the development of unscripted programs and will be available at a rate of 20 percent of certain production expenditure up to €15 million per project.

This incentive is designed to support the expression of Irish and European culture in the unscripted sector and to grow Ireland’s audiovisual industry by attracting international investment as well as encouraging increased activity in the domestic space.

In announcing the tax credit, Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris said: “The introduction of this measure represents a further strengthening of Ireland’s tax incentives for the audiovisual sector, reinforcing the Government’s long-standing commitment to supporting screen production and Irish creative industries.”

The tax credit will run until December 31, 2028.