Comcast-Versant Spinoff Completed

Comcast Corporation has completed its previously announced spinoff of Versant Media Group into a separate public company, effective on January 2, 2026.

Comcast keeps ownership of NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock and Sky; while Versant is now running cable networks such as CNBC, MS NOW, Bravo, USA, Oxygen, E! and SYFY.

Versant CEO Mark Lazarus said: “As a standalone company, we enter the market with the scale, strategy and leadership to grow and evolve our business model.”

Versant commenced regular-way trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol VSNT. Comcast shareholders received one share of Versant stock for every 25 shares of Comcast stock.