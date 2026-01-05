Cedric Klapisch to Receive Unifrance Award

Unifrance will present Cedric Klapisch with a French Cinema Award at the French Ministry of Culture during the 28th edition of the Rendez-Vous in Paris (January 13-20,2026).

Created in 2016 by Unifrance, the French Cinema Award is intended to pay tribute to a leading French personality who has made a significant contribution to promoting French cinema around the world.

Klapisch became known to a wide audience in the 1990s with Good Old Daze, co-written with his lifelong friend Santiago Amigorena. In the 2000s his fame spread beyond France’s borders with a number of films, among these Pot Luck, Russian Dolls and, most recently, drama series Salade Grecque.

According to figures compiled by Unifrance, Cédric Klapisch’s films have so far attracted 8,920,000 admissions internationally.

His latest feature, period coming-of-age drama Colors of Time (La Venue de l’avenir) (pictured) has been sold in nearly forty countries.