“12 Hours In October” to Be Released Digitally Tomorrow

Filmmaker and director Danny A. Abeckaser and 2B Films are releasing digitally new feature film 12 Hours in October on January 6, 2026, following its theatrical opening on December 14, 2025.

The film, which chronicles the first twelve hours of the Nova Music Festival attacks on October 7, 2023, will be available on major digital and on-demand platforms including Amazon Prime, iTunes, ApplePlay, VoD, Pay-Per-View and additional outlets.

Written by Kosta Kondilopoulos and directed by Danny A. Abeckaser, the film depicts separate, intersecting points of view as different characters face the terror and chaos of the first twelve hours of that fateful day.

The film’s cast includes Doron Ben-David (Fauda), Yaakov Zada (Fauda), Marina Maximilian Blumin (Fauda), Ariel Yagen (Martin Scorsese’s The Saints), Hadar Shitrit (The Perfect Gamble). Herzl Tobey (The Perfect Gamble), Chanel Omari, and Montana Tucker, among others.