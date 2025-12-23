Out of This World Cup Tickets

Prices for tickets to live matches of the 2026 World Cup in the U.S. are getting out of this world. Tickets for the June 11–July 19 North American World Cup went on sale with an escalating pyramid of price categories. FIFA, the sport’s governing body, has embraced the U.S. strategy of dynamic pricing, in which prices fluctuate in response to demand.

For example, the least expensive seats for the July 19 final in New Jersey reached $4,185, with the so‑called “secondary” market (or scalpers) hitting the $9,000 mark. The cheapest official ticket for the Brazil vs. Morocco game on June 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey goes for $855.

To mitigate the uproar, FIFA is making up to 750 tickets at $60 each available to each team to distribute to their fans.