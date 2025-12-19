Metronome Revives Danish “Fear Factor”

Banijay Entertainment has revived Fear Factor for Danish television. Metronome, part of Banijay Nordic, is producing the show for TV 2 and TV 2 Echo, marking the return of the franchise after two decades.

Hosted by comedian Ruben Søltoft, the program remains true to the Fear Factor legacy with extreme heights and stomach-turning stunts. Filmed in an abandoned slaughterhouse, contestants are pushed to confront their phobias, while unexpected tasks and ironic setups bring laughter into the mix.

The comeback coincides with a reimagining of the show from the U.S., where EndemolShine North America will launch Fear Factor: House of Fear on FOX. The program will also broadcast on CTV in Canada; while a new adaptation, Fear Factor Célébrités, launches on Crave TV in French-Canada next spring.