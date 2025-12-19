FCC Changes Self-Description

Five years ago, the FCC changed its logo, and now, the U.S. Federal agency that regulates communications has changed its description, removing “independent U.S. government agency” from its website.

Until recently, the FCC had been an independent, bipartisan commission overseen by Congress. Now, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has told U.S. senators that “the FCC isn’t an independent agency, formally speaking,” adding that “[President Trump] can remove any commissioner for any reason or no reason at all.”

According to an FCC spokesperson, the change in designation ensures that the agency reflects the position of its new leadership.

The FCC is also responsible for assigning and renewing broadcast radio and television licenses, meaning President Trump could potentially take action against licenses held by companies considered unfriendly to the administration.