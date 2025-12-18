The Oscars and YouTube

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and YouTube inked a multi-year deal that will give YouTube the exclusive global rights to the Oscars®, beginning in 2029.

After 2028, the Oscars will move to YouTube, replacing the traditional ABC television broadcast. The Disney-owned U.S. network has been the Academy Awards’ home since 1976; before that, the ceremony alternated between NBC and ABC.

Google-owned YouTube will carry the Academy Awards telecast live worldwide from 2029 to 2033 and on its subscription-based YouTube TV platform in the U.S. The YouTube broadcast is expected to reach a potential audience of two billion viewers and will include red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, and Governors Ball access.

The Oscars’ television audience peaked in 1998 with 55 million viewers but declined to 19.69 million by 2025. ABC will conclude its coverage with the Oscars’ centennial ceremony in 2028.