In the U.S., the TV ad campaigns for the holiday season started as early as August 2025!
This was because retailers feared that, by December, consumers — worried about inflation and rising costs due to import taxes — would have already spent their holiday budgets.
The Christmas TV ad campaigns intensified in October, and in the following months U.S. retailers spent $1.47 billion on TV commercials, a 13 percent increase from the 2024 Christmas season. However, from November 1 to December 7 alone, about $5.8 billion was allocated to digital media, a four percent increase from the same period in 2024.
Interestingly, and contrary to political ads, consumers tend to like holiday advertising.
Leave A Comment