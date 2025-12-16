NATPE Honors Recipients Unveiled

NATPE Global has unveiled this year’s NATPE Honors recipients. Hosted by Emmy Award-winning comedian and actress Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show), the NATPE Honors Awards Gala will take place on February 5, 2026 at the InterContinental Miami Hotel.

“NATPE Global remains North America’s largest and most important gathering for the global content community, and NATPE Honors celebrates the leaders and innovators shaping the future of the entertainment industry,” said NATPE Global executive director Claire Macdonald. “This year’s cohort features some of the boldest, most creative, and influential names in the business today.”

The 2026 NATPE Honors awardees include: Kristin Dolan, chief executive officer, AMC Networks, who will receive the North Star Award; Sean Cohan, president of Bell Media, and Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, who will both receive the Shift Disturber Award; Wendy McMahon, former president and CEO, CBS News and Stations, CBS Media Ventures, and The Walt Disney Company, who will receive the Cause+Action Award; and Courtney Mock, SVP, Scripted Television Development, Lionsgate, who will receive the New Establishment Award.

Cohan, Dolan and McMahon will also take the NATPE Global conference stage for keynote conversations.

Chief content officer Mary Maddever said, “this year’s NATPE Honors recipients reflect the spirit of transformation that underscores the 2026 theme of Convergence.”

NATPE Global takes place on February 4–6, 2026, and will be preceded by the co-located Realscreen Summit, which gathers the world’s top unscripted leaders in Miami from February 2–4, 2026.