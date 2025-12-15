Up The Ladder: Netflix, Beta Cinema, ZDF, Intaglio

• Netflix has appointed Dani Dudeck as its chief communications officer, reporting directly to co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Dudeck, who will join Netflix on January 12, is currently chief corporate affairs officer at Instacart.

• Beta Cinema has appointed Moritz Hemminger as head of Sales & Acquisitions. Alongside his acquisitions responsibilities, Hemminger will oversee sales across Spain, Australia, and all Asian markets. He previously served as head of Sales & Acquisitions at The Playmaker and spent nine years at ARRI, after having spent four years at Telepool/Global Screen.

Tassilo Hallbauer, previously head of Sales and Acquisitions, has been promoted to EVP Sales, Acquisitions and International Co-Productions. Based in London, he will lead the acquisitions and development of English-language feature films.

• Robert Franke, VP Drama at ZDF Studios, will serve as co-managing director of Intaglio Films starting in 2026. Based in Berlin, Intaglio Films is a joint venture between ZDF Studios and Beta Film, dedicated to developing series for both national and international markets. In addition to his role at ZDF Studios, Franke has served as managing director of Intaglio Films alongside Jan Wünschmann since 2018.

The Drama division at ZDF Studios will be led on an interim basis by Tim Gerhartz, who will assume this responsibility alongside his current role as chief commercial officer overseeing global distribution.