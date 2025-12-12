WSJ Management Top 250 Lists Four in Media

The list of “Management Top 250” companies, compiled by The Wall Street Journal, includes only four firms in the media and entertainment sector: Netflix, ranked 94th; Walt Disney, 155th; FactSet Research Systems, 172nd; and Comcast, 236th.

The top four companies overall are all in the technology sector — Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet, in that order.

The list was developed by the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University in California, which assessed C-Suites performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength.

Out of the 668 companies studied by the Drucker Institute, 250 U.S. firms were selected — those with revenues of $3 billion or more and market capitalizations of at least $6 billion.