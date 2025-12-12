The list of “Management Top 250” companies, compiled by The Wall Street Journal, includes only four firms in the media and entertainment sector: Netflix, ranked 94th; Walt Disney, 155th; FactSet Research Systems, 172nd; and Comcast, 236th.
The top four companies overall are all in the technology sector — Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet, in that order.
The list was developed by the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University in California, which assessed C-Suites performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength.
Out of the 668 companies studied by the Drucker Institute, 250 U.S. firms were selected — those with revenues of $3 billion or more and market capitalizations of at least $6 billion.
Leave A Comment