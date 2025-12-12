Fremantle’s Mullin, Scrosati to Keynote at Series Mania

Jennifer Mullin, Group CEO, and Andrea Scrosati, Group COO and CEO Continental Europe at Fremantle, will participate in a special keynote session to be held on March 25 during Series Mania Forum 2026.

As Fremantle celebrates its 25th year in 2026, Mullin and Scrosati will reflect on a quarter of a century of creative storytelling and innovation. They will also outline future growth plans across the company’s businesses in France, Europe, the U.S. and beyond.

The keynote will form part of the official Series Mania industry program in Lille.

Jennifer Mullin, Group CEO, Fremantle, said: “Series Mania is one of the most important festivals in the global television calendar, and we are honored to return in a year that marks a major milestone for Fremantle. This will be moment to reflect on how the industry continues to evolve, and how Fremantle has continually adapted, grown and innovated. Along with Andrea, we will reflect on our journey to date and share our vision for the future.”

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, commented: “We are honored to welcome Jennifer Mullin and Andrea Scrosati to our event, where they will share the strategy behind one of the most creative and prolific global media groups, delivering premium content to audiences worldwide for the past 25 years. Their vision and insights will be invaluable for our attendees.”

Francesco Capurro, director, Series Mania Forum, added: “The Forum further establishes itself as the must-attend spring event for TV series professionals, bringing together A-list speakers, top buyers, leading producers and creatives from around the globe. This keynote session will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the event.”

Series Mania Forum is set to take place on March 24-26, 2026, in Lille, France.