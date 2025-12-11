Disney and OpenAI Ink $1B Agreement

The Walt Disney Company and OpenAI have signed a three-year agreement for Disney to become the first major content licensing partner on Sora, OpenAI’s short-form generative AI video platform.

Sora will be able to generate short, user-prompted social videos that can be viewed and shared by fans, drawing from a set of more than 200 characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars. In addition, ChatGPT Images will be able to turn a few words by the user into fully generated images in seconds, drawing from the same intellectual property. The agreement does not include any talent likenesses or voices.

As part of the agreement, Disney will make a $1 billion equity investment in OpenAI.

Among the characters fans will be able to use in their creations are Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Lilo, Stitch, Ariel, Belle, Beast, Cinderella, Baymax, Simba, Mufasa, as well as characters from the worlds of Encanto, Frozen, Inside Out, Moana, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, Up, Zootopia, and many more.

Both companies affirmed a shared commitment to the responsible use of AI that protects user safety and the rights of creators.