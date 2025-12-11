Beta Reps Its First K-Drama

Beta Film has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to its first Korean drama, thriller series Snow White Must Die.

Produced by Hidden Sequence for MBC, Snow White Must Die is based on Nele Neuhaus’ bestselling German novel and centers on a young man who served ten years in prison for a murder he doesn’t remember committing. Now, he’s determined to clear his name.

The cast features Byun Yo Han (Six Flying Dragons), Ko Jun (The Fiery Priest), Go Bo-gyeol (Hi Bye, Mama!), and Kim Bo-ra (Touch).

Unveiled at Canneseries 2024, the program won multiple honors at the 2024 MBC Drama Awards, including Best Acting, Best New Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and the Best Character Award.

Beta Film handles international sales.