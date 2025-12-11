A+E Launches Two New FAST Channels in Germany

A+E Global Media™ has launched two new FAST channels for German-language audiences across Germany, Switzerland and Austria, anchored by series Ax Men and Swamp People.

The new channels have launched in Germany on Prime Video, Rakuten TV, and Titan OS, with Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Pluto TV, VIDAA, and wedotv scheduled to follow.

Mark Garner, executive vice president, head of Global FAST Channels, A+E Global Media, said: “Germany, Austria and Switzerland represent key growth markets for FAST, and these single-series channels demonstrate how powerful premium IP can be when it is delivered in a way that is simple, focused and always available. Working with world-class platform partners allows us to meet audiences where they already are, with programming they already love, and to do it at real scale.”

Built for male-skewed audiences, Ax Men takes viewers deep in the woods, where loggers are risking it all in one of the world’s most perilous professions.

Swamp People ventures deep into the bayous and swamps of Louisiana, following the proud and self-reliant descendants of Cajun immigrants, Native Americans, and early settlers during alligator-hunting season.