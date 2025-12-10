YouTube to Offer Genre-Specific TV Bundles

Early next year, YouTube will offer ten YouTube TV Plans — less expensive options for subscribers who want genre-specific packages.

The YouTube TV Sports plan, for instance, will include programming from the main broadcast networks, cable nets like Fox Sports 1, NBC Sports, and the ESPN networks. In addition, subscribers will have the ability to purchase add-ons like the NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone, and to mix and match.

Details on the specific plans and their prices are still to be unveiled.

YouTube TV has over 10 million subscribers; the service has shown significant growth in the past two years, driven also by the acquisition of sports content like NFL Sunday Ticket.

The regular YouTube TV plan is now priced at $82.99 per month.