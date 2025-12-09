Preschool Miniseries “Lili & Lola” Renewed for S5

Big Bad Boo Studios’ animated preschool miniseries Lili & Lola has been renewed for season 5, with commissioning broadcasters ICI TV, SRC Radio-Canada, TFO, and Oznoz.

Featuring Lili and her younger sister Lola, the series celebrates sisterhood, friendship, family, and Persian culture with colorful characters such as Kensington, Khaleh Shaheen, and Lili’s parents, Maman and Papa.

Stemming from the universe of popular animated series 16 Hudson, the series features celebrity voices including Samira Mohyeddin, Banafsheh Taherian, Maz Jobrani, Sholly Zomorodi (Fox 5 Morning News), Andrea Libman (Strawberry Shortcake), Vincent Tong (The Bad Guys), and Maryke Hendrikse (Polly Pocket).

The preschool show has been praised for its celebration of Iranian culture and history. In addition to its commissioning partners, Lili & Lola airs on Vme Kids, Prime Video, YouTube Kids, and in multiple languages including Persian, English, Spanish, and French on Oznoz.