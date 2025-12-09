Keshet Inks Global Deals for Thriller “Conflict”

Israel’s Keshet International has completed a number of sales for its action thriller Conflict, following its world premiere on MTV Finland.

Produced by Backman & Hoderoff and XYZ Films for MTV Finland, the series explores the possibility of a proxy war breaking out in Europe.

Co-created and produced by Andrei Alén and Aku Louhimies (Unknown Soldier, Rebellion, Inheritance), the series stars an international cast that includes Peter Franzén (Vikings), Dylan Smith (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Nadia Forde (Once Upon a Time in London), Sara Soulié (The Man Who Died) and Larry Lamb (Eastenders).

Keshet has licensed the six-part drama to Canal+ in Benelux, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia; to Lionsgate Play (India) in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka; BETV in Belgium; ERR in Estonia; Free TV in Israel; ITV Uzbekistan; Intra Communications in Georgia; LRT in Lithuania; Now TV in Hong Kong; TV4 in Sweden; TV Moldova 1; and 11 territories across the CIS.