Serial Maven Acquires “50,000 First Dates: A True Story”

Serial Maven Studios has acquired exclusive worldwide distribution rights to two-part documentary 50,000 First Dates: A True Story.

Directed by Brent Hodge (Third Longest Date), 50,000 First Dates: A True Story follows Toronto entrepreneur Nesh Pillay, who wakes up with sudden memory loss and no recollection of her partner, JJ Jakope, believing him to be a stranger. As her deeply personal story goes viral, the couple navigates the emotional, medical and public pressures of rebuilding both a life and a relationship.

“We’re proud to partner with Peacock Alley Entertainment, a producer known for elevated, globally recognised storytelling. Their creative ambition and reputation for premium, access-driven content aligns seamlessly with Serial Maven’s vision of working with top-tier producers. Together, we’re bringing a high-profile, emotionally rich series like 50,000 First Dates: A True Story to audiences around the world, further strengthening our catalogue of modern, conversation-driving and zeitgeisty programming,” said Solange Attwood, CEO and co-founder, Serial Maven Studios.