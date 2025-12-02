Up the Ladder: Radial Entertainment

Radial Entertainment has appointed Jeff Shultz as chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Shultz was previously chief strategy officer and chief business development officer of Paramount Streaming, overseeing the company’s global direct-to-consumer strategy and partnership portfolio during the launch of Paramount+ and the growth of global streaming revenue to more than $7.5 billion.

Garson Foos, CEO of Radial Entertainment and co-founder of Shout! Studio, will join Danny Fisher on the Radial Entertainment Board as executive chairman.

Foos and Fisher, executive chairmen of Radial Entertainment, said, “After a thorough search—and with the successful unification of the Shout! Studios and FilmRise brands under one umbrella—the timing was right to bring in our successor. Jeff brings extraordinary expertise as an industry leader. He has great expertise in the free-streaming market and a proven builder of high-growth businesses, having led Pluto TV and Paramount Streaming through periods of remarkable expansion.”

Radial Entertainment — backed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management — is the newly formed global entertainment company managing the FilmRise and Shout! Studios brands.