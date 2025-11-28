Bomanbridge Brings Lots of Wildlife to ATF

Singapore-based Bomanbridge Media is heading to the Asia TV Forum with a slate topped by a selection of wildlife documentaries.

Docuseries World’s Wildest dives into the planet’s most extraordinary animal characters – from the deadliest predators to the most unexpected heroes.

In Mysteries of the Red Sea, OceanX leads a groundbreaking expedition into Earth’s youngest sea, uncovering super corals, alien worlds in the deep and urgent discoveries that could shape the future of our oceans.

Thailand’s hidden wildlife is unveiled in Secret Creatures of Thailand, exploring the habitat and astonishing survival secrets of elusive animals that adapt and thrive.

In Wild Wonders with Brooke, twelve-year-old African-born conservationist Brooke Carter embarks on thrilling, authentic wildlife adventures across Africa–learning from experts, rescuing animals, and proving that one young girl can help change the world.

Uncharted Amazon with Ash Dykes features a record-breaking, real-life expedition through Suriname’s untouched rainforest–thrilling and cinematic.

Hidden Secrets of the Adriatic is a visually stunning series uncovering 30,000 years of human history across Europe’s most overlooked sea – from the earliest cave art of Southeast Europe to Bronze Age engineers who built the first sewn-plan ships, to Cold War relics.

Also on offer is children’s animated series Super Guardians, following a rookie who joins a fearless team of heroes in the icy heart of the Arctic. They take on wild adventures, help fellow citizens in danger, and work as a team to complete impossible tasks.