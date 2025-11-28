Atv Recognized at Türkiye’s Service Export Champions Awards

Atv Distribution has once again been recognized as the top performer in Türkiye’s service exports, securing first place for the second year in a row in the Film Production, Entertainment and Other Cultural Services category at the 2024 Service Export Champions Awards organized by the Services Exporters’ Association (HİB).

The 7th “Service Export Champions 2024” ceremony took place earlier this month in Istanbul with the participation of Prof. Dr. Omer Bolat, Minister of Trade.

Turkish dramas continue to make a remarkable contribution to the country’s cultural promotion across the world, now reaching over 170 countries and more than 1 billion international viewers.

Atv Distribution received the #1 award in Film, Entertainment and Other Cultural Services, maintaining the same ranking it achieved in 2023. The award was presented by Minister Bolat to Muge Akar, head of Sales.

This year’s ceremony honored 60 member companies across 20 categories.