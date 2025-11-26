The 2026 London TV Screenings Schedule Unveiled

The London TV Screenings have unveiled the initial schedule for the upcoming sixth edition. All3Media International, Banijay Entertainment, Fremantle and ITV Studios will each host showcases, events and screenings, between February 25 and 27, 2026, alongside the week’s broader industry moments.

A spokesperson for The London TV Screenings said: “Following the record-breaking 2025 edition, The London TV Screenings 2026 promises to be another unmissable event that is independent and free to attend for invited decision makers. We remain focused on presenting a strong, cost-effective solution for key international buyers, across scripted, unscripted and formats, to discover their next on-screen hits. As we collaborate with our fellow participants to build on this initial schedule, we can’t wait to offer another world-class experience for everyone joining us in February.”

On February 25, Banijay Entertainment will present its drama and non-scripted finished tape line-up in the morning, and formats session in the afternoon at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly.

On February 25, ITV Studios Festivals will host its formats festival in the morning and unscripted and drama festivals in the afternoon at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

On February 26, All3Media International will present its drama, unscripted and formats line-up in the afternoon at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

On Friday 27, Fremantle will showcase its drama, factual and formats line-up at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

Additional events will see presentations from an array of distributors, including About Premium Content, Autentic, Avalon Distribution, Beta Film, Blue Ant Studios, Boat Rocker, BossaNova, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, Eccho Rights, Federation Studios , France TV Distribution, FOX Entertainment Global, Hat Trick, Keshet International, Mediawan Rights, NBCUniversal Formats, NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, Off the Fence, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Passion Distribution, PBS Distribution, Seven. One Studios International, Sony Pictures, Sphere Abacus, Studio Canal, TGC Global Entertainment, TVF International, Viaplay Content Distribution, Warner Bros International TV Production, Yes Studios.

The 2025 edition of the event attracted 850 buyers from across all genres.