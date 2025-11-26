Nippon TV’s “HiGH & LOW” Gets Thai Adaptation

Nippon TV’s action/drama series HiGH & LOW, originally produced by HI-AX — the joint production company between Nippon TV and LDH Japan — will be adapted in Thailand by GMMTV and Parbdee Tawesuk.

Originally launched in Japan on Nippon TV in 2015, the series revolves around youths who rise up to defend their beliefs. The franchise has spawned multiple films, TV series, and live events, establishing a passionate fanbase across Asia.

The adaptation will be titled HiGH & LOW: Born to Be High and stars 13 of Thailand’s most celebrated stars including Nanon (Korapat Kirdpan), Sky (Wongravee Nateetorn), Nani (Hirunkit Changkham), and Pond (Naravit Lertratkosum).