UKTV Acquires New Paramount Dramas

UKTV has acquired a slate of U.S. dramas from Paramount Global Content Distribution, including the U.K. broadcast premiere of NCIS: Sydney Seasons 1 and 2 for U&alibi, as well as NCIS: New Orleans (Seasons 1–7) for entertainment channel U&W, and SEAL Team (Seasons 1–5) for its free streaming service U.

NCIS: Sydney expands the NCIS franchise into the Southern Hemisphere, following a multinational taskforce of U.S. NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police tackling naval crimes in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. NCIS: Sydney is produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia

NCIS: New Orleans is a drama that investigates criminal cases affecting military personnel in The Big Easy, a city known for its music, entertainment and decadence. The series was produced by CBS Studios.

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions their country can ask of them. The series was produced by CBS Studios.