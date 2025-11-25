“Sam & Julia, The Mouse Mansion“ Debuts in Germany

Animated series “Sam & Julia, The Mouse Mansion“ is making its way onto German television.

In 78 animated episodes, each seven minutes long, Sam & Julia invite viewers into their handmade miniature world, a place where friendship, curiosity, and kindness guide every adventure. From birthday parties to theater visits and exciting discoveries, each story captures the warmth and creativity that have made The Mouse Mansion a family favorite worldwide.

The series started streaming on ZDF.de on October 27, 2025, and will also air daily on KiKA from November 28, with the ZDF broadcast to follow on January 4, 2026.

“I created Sam and Julia to show children a world built on friendship, curiosity, and togetherness,” said Karina Schaapman, creator of Sam & Julia. “Seeing this little handmade world come alive on screen and reaching children in so many countries, is a dream come true. It feels as though The Mouse Mansion has been born again, this time for everyone.”

The animated series builds on the success of the internationally bestselling book series, created and crafted by Schaapman in Amsterdam. Entirely handmade from cardboard boxes, recycled materials, and vintage fabrics, the original Mouse Mansion serves as the setting for Sam and Julia’s stories.

Sam & Julia is a co-production with Cielo Films, Caribara Production, SuperswissRed, M.A.R.K.13TM and ZDF Studios, with participation of France télévisions and ZDF German Television Network.