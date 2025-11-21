Sphere Abacus to Rep “Treasure & Dirt”

Sphere Abacus has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Australian producer Easy Tiger’s thriller series “Treasure & Dirt,” produced for the ABC in association with the BBC and the South Australian Film Corporation.

Based on the novel by Chris Hammer, the six-part series stars Michael Dorman (Territory), Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets), Sarah Peirse (The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer), and Thomas M. Wright (Wolfram).

In a dying opal town in the middle of the desert, law and order are little more than myths. Thieves raid the mines, zealots preach salvation to the lost, and billionaire magnates play god.

When a miner is found beheaded and left to decompose in the depths of his own small claim, big-city homicide detective Ivan Lucic (Dorman) is sent to investigate. Assigned to him is rural detective Nell Buchanan (Hewson). Together, they’re drawn into a labyrinth of secrets, greed, and old sins that won’t stay buried.