“All Creatures Great and Small” Renewed For Two More Seasons

U.K. broadcaster 5 has commissioned seasons 7 and 8 of “All Creatures Great and Small,” each comprising of six episodes plus Christmas Specials.

The series, based on James Herriot’s books — which have sold over 60 million copies globally — is produced by Playground (The Hardacres, The Undeclared War) and MASTERPIECE on PBS, in association with All3Media International.

Series 6 of All Creatures Great and Small returned this September on 5 in the U.K., taking viewers back to the Yorkshire Dales for more heartwarming human and animal tales. The series jumps forward in time to 1945 when the war in Europe comes to a close and people look forward to a peaceful future. In the U.S., MASTERPIECE on PBS will air season 6 from January 11, 2026.

Lauren Jackson, VP Scripted at All3Media International, commented “Audiences around the world will be thrilled to hear the news of two further series of this heartwarming and enduringly popular series, produced impeccably by Playground for 5 and MASTERPIECE PBS.”

All3Media International handles global sales.