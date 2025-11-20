Helium, New Mac, ABC to Co-Produce “The State of Man”

Australia’s Helium Pictures, New Mac and ABC are co-producing new three-part documentary series The State of Man, hosted by journalist Marc Fennell.

The State of Man is a provocative and deeply personal investigation into what it means to be a man in Australia today. Over three episodes, Fennell will investigate modern masculinity, exploring the influence of big tech and the culture wars reshaping how Australian men see themselves.

Fennell created the award-winning Stuff the British Stole for ABC Australia and CBC Canada, and hosts SBS TV’s game show Mastermind.

The docuseries is a Helium Pictures and New Mac Production, developed and produced in association with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, and distributed by ABC Commercial.