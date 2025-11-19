Canada’s Sphere Media Merges with Prodco Zone 3

Quebec-based Sphere Media and producer Zone 3 have merged to create and produce French and English language content for both local markets and international broadcasters and platforms.

Sphere Media’s programming includes Cardinal (Bell Media), 19-2 (Bell Media, SRC), Transplant (Bell Media, NBC), Sort of (CBC, HBO Max), Small Achievable Goals (CBC) and Wayward (Netflix). The company is also a co-shareholder with Bell Media of London-based international distributor Sphere Abacus. Zone 3 is the producer behind Family Feud Canada.

“In a context where demand for content has never been stronger, joining forces is the best way to promote our creations and get closer to the global giants. This merger brings countless new creative and commercial opportunities,” sais Brigitte Lemonde, president of Zone 3.

“Building on our sustained growth and expansion in recent years, we are pleased to continue creating innovative and bold content. Our merger with Zone 3 will inject a new creative energy, generating and stimulating collaboration and content. We will continue together to develop our relationships with creators and partners around the world, enabling us to promote our content and enter a new phase of opportunity and expansion,” commented Bruno Dubé, CEO of Sphere Media.