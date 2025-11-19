Nem Awards Finalists Revealed

The organizers of NEM Zagreb — set to take place December 8-9, 2025, at the Zagreb Esplanade hotel — have revealed the finalists for the NEM Awards 2025, a platform that opens doors for new TV series and existing TV series from the CEE region, encouraging co-productions between CEE countries and high-capacity production countries.

Best Finished TV Series in the CEE celebrates excellence in storytelling, honoring fully completed TV series from Central and Eastern Europe that have truly made their mark. The projects from the CEE region that were selected as finalists are: TVN Warner Bros Discovery – A Decent Man; ZDF Studios / Zolba Production – Detective Von Fock; Real Grupa / HRT – Diary of a Schlager Singer; Telewizja Polska (TVP) – Drelich; Radio Television of Serbia / This&That / Agitprop – Operation Sabre; TS Media powered by Telekom Srbija – Pasjaca; RTV Slovenia – That’s Life; vATM Group S.A. – The Breslau Murders; E.R.T. SA – The Child; Czech Television – The Offspring; TV NOVA / Oneplay – What Haunts Us;

Ten additional projects were slected for the Best Pre-development TV Series in Europe powered by HAVC category, an award that celebrates promising TV projects still in their early stages .

Winners in both categories will be announced at the awards ceremony on December 9, 2025.