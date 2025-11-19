ABS-CBN’s “Meet, Greet & Bye” Hits P120 MM

ABS-CBN Films’ latest project, “Meet, Greet & Bye,” hit P120 million global gross as of November 17, 2025.

The movie debuted internationally in Australia, New Zealand, and various countries in the Middle East on November 13, and in the U.S., Canada, and Guam last November 14. Over the weekend and in the next few weeks, the film will also screen in the U.K., Ireland, Austria, Italy, and France, among other countries.

Meet, Greet & Bye posted P85 million domestic earnings in the box office after its first five-day run in the Philippines since November 12.

The family drama stars Filipino actors Piolo Pascual, Joshua Garcia, Belle Mariano, Juan Karlos, and Maricel Soriano, and is directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, the director behind Hello, Love, Again.

The story revolves around four siblings who are doing everything in their power to grant their mother’s dying wish to meet her favorite Korean idol, Park Seo-Joon.