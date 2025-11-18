Streaming’s Raising Costs

Despite U.S. streaming platforms not yet being subject to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on foreign film imports, the costs of their Premium (ad-free) services are increasing in various degrees, from 6 percent to 30 percent.

Last January, Netflix increased its Premium service’s monthly fee from $22.99 to $24.99. Disney+ Premium service went from $18.99 to $19.99, the same as Hulu’s Premium. Warner’s HBO Max Premium jumped from $20.99 to $22.99 a month. Peacock’s Premium Plus hiked to $16.99 from $13.99, while its regular Premium subscription went from $7.99 to $10.99.

The Apple+ monthly fee reached $12.99 from $9.99, and next year Paramount+ will increase its fee to $13.99 from the current $12.99 (the same rate as in 2024).

The price increases are largely due to rising content production costs, but also to a shifting industry landscape that now more closely resembles the traditional cable model.