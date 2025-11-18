Dr. Jane Goodall to be Posthumously Honored with Realscreen Award

World-renowned ethologist, conservationist, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, the late Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, will be honored posthumously with the Realscreen Action Award during the 2026 Realscreen Awards ceremony. The event will take place on February 3, 2026, at the InterContinental Miami, as part of the 28th annual Realscreen Summit.

The Realscreen Action Award recognizes individuals whose work within the unscripted and non-fiction content sector has inspired meaningful social impact and driven positive change in the industry and beyond. Last year’s recipient of the Award was filmmaker Dawn Porter.

Accepting the award on Dr. Goodall’s behalf will be her longtime film collaborator and the Jane Goodall Institute’s wildlife cinematographer, Bill Wallauer.

Dr. Goodall’s work has been the focal point of scores of documentary films and series, dating back to 1965’s Miss Goodall and the Wild Chimpanzees, narrated by Orson Welles for National Geographic, to Brett Morgen’s 2017 documentary Jane, also for Nat Geo. Through Jane Goodall Productions, she and her team are currently in production and development on many upcoming projects, including Matriarch, a collaboration with BBC Studios, PBS and the WNET Group.

The Realscreen Summit will take place February 2-4, 2026, followed by NATPE Global on February 4–6.

Photo credit: Andrew Zuckerman