Atom Araullo’s “POGOLAND” Wins Best Doc at AIBs

GMA Public Affairs’ doc “The Atom Araullo Specials: POGOLAND” has been named Best Documentary under Domestic Affairs at the 2025 Association for International Broadcasting Awards, held in London on November 14, 2025.

The documentary, hosted by Atom Araullo, investigates the underworld of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators — or POGOs — that were used as scam hubs and human trafficking dens. The documentary exposes the horrifying realities behind the glossy façades of online gaming, where victims are lured by promises of legitimate work but end up trapped, tortured, and forced into scamming activity. The episode also follows law enforcement operations that uncover chilling evidence of torture, forced labor, and organized crime hidden in plain sight. The documentary gives voice to victims who endured abuse and violence inside the tightly secured compounds before escaping to tell their stories. Offshore gaming was eventually banned in the Philippines.

Atom Araullo, who renewed his exclusive contract with GMA this November, said: “As my contract renews, I’m reminded that this work is a privilege. The AIB recognition belongs to our entire team and the communities who trust us with their stories. We’ll keep pushing for journalism that is rigorous, compassionate, and fearless.”

The program was also the recipient of a Gold Medal at the 2025 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards earlier this year.