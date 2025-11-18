All3Media Inks First Sales for Drama “Trespasses”

All3Media International has signed its first deals for Wildgaze Films’ four-part drama series Trespasses.

The drama has been licensed to Movistar Plus+ in Spain, YLE in Finland, DR in Denmark, SVT in Sweden, RTV in Slovenia. Hellenic Telecommunications in Greece, and HOT in Israel. SBS in Australia has secured broadcast rights and Dazzler Media has acquired DVD rights for the U.K. and Eire. Streaming platform Freedom Media in Kazakhstan has also signed the drama.

Based on Louise Kennedy’s breakout debut novel, the drama stars Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing), Tom Cullen (The Gold) and Gillian Anderson (Sex Education).

Trespasses follows Cushla (Petticrew), a young Catholic schoolteacher whose life in 1975 Northern Ireland is shadowed by the Troubles. Amid curfews, bombings, and betrayals, she works nights in her family’s pub, serving both Catholics and Protestants as well as British soldiers, when she meets and falls for Michael (Tom Cullen), an older, married Protestant barrister.

Maartje Horchner, EVP Content at All3Media International commented, “We were captivated by this distinctive love story from the outset, so it’s a privilege not only to be part of Trespasses’ creation but also to now offer international audiences the opportunity to dive into Cushla and Michael’s world. The drama’s renowned cast and crew, alongside Ailbhe Keogan’s skilful adaptation and the stunningly recreated period setting, bring Louise Kennedy’s much-loved book vividly to life, immersing viewers in an unforgettable story of love, heartbreak and hope. Trespasses is already attracting strong interest from our clients, as shown by these initial deals, and its success in the UK is sure to lead to further international acquisitions.”

Trespasses is produced by Wildgaze Films (Brooklyn, An Education) for Channel 4. All3Media International is the global partner with funding from Northern Ireland Screen.