It is well known that the best way to prepare for a market is to consult VideoAge. And if someone has to get ready for two markets? Well, then there are two reasons to reach for VideoAge‘s November/December 2025 edition, which covers both MIP Cancun (November 18-21) and the Asia TV Forum in Singapore (December 2-5).

But these aren’t the only two reasons to read it. The Issue also covers the hottest news coming out of Europe: MFE (MediaForEurope), sports, a look at the recently concluded SPORTEL in Monte Carlo, a peek at the tech world with a report on NAB Show New York, and a take on content sales at MIPCOM Cannes. There’s even a piece on airline travel, as well as our traditional book review.

The Issue features two takes on MIP Cancun, with one article from Patricia Daujotas, director of Content for Uruguay’s Canal 10 (in the South Cone), and another from Doris Vogelmann, VP of Programming and Operations, V-ME MEDIA, which is based in Miami, Florida. In addition, MIP Cancun’s director, Maria Perez-Belliere, hints at why MIP Cancun is the quintessential LatAm TV trade show.

Moving to the other TV market in Singapore, the Issue explains why ATF is searching for top executives in order to reach top content buyers.

Sports — lately a hot and controversial topic, especially in the U.S. — are explored in depth, with a story on how scripted shows cannot compete with the reality of sports programming.

Going back to MFE, the pan-European TV network that took shape at MIPCOM, VideoAge reports that MFE has to “simplify complexity” in order to succeed. And a review of MIPCOM points out how the “creator economy” caused a generational shift, while another story on NAB notes that attendees weren’t only talking about technology since the ’26 FIFA World Cup also got some attention.

The traditional book review takes an “honest look” at Barry Diller’s own life described in his new memoir, Who Knew.

And the My2¢ editorial asks industry insiders to “forget about surveys to gauge the value of conferences at trade shows since the phone lights that go on in markets’ conference rooms are the best way to rate interest in the topics being discussed.”

There is also a story that connects John Malone’s 2025 book, Born To Be Wired, with the book, TV via Internet, written in 1999 by VideoAge‘s Dom Serafini.

And finally, there’s a piece on something that everyone relates to: Airport frustrations.

