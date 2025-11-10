The Winning IMAX Images

There are 1,759 IMAX screens worldwide; of those, 424 are in the U.S. and Canada. From a cinema innovation that struggled until 1994, today IMAX is a bone of contention among Hollywood studios. In the U.S., tickets for IMAX screenings cost $3 to $5 more than standard movie tickets, and IMAX keeps 18 percent of the box office grosses it generates. The remaining revenue is split between the cinema and the producer.

In the case of Warner Bros’ sports drama film F1, 15 percent of the movie’s $630 million global box office receipts came from IMAX cinemas.

This year, domestic (U.S. and Canada) box office receipts are up 2.6 percent compared to last year, while IMAX’s receipts have increased by 16 percent. According to recent reports, in 2025, total worldwide IMAX box office revenue will exceed $1.25 billion, while total domestic (U.S. and Canada) box office receipts as of November 2025 stand at $6.99 billion.