Instagram is Not Rated PG-13

The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), the Washington, D.C.-based movie-industry organization that in 1968 developed and administers the parental-guidance ratings for movies, has warned Instagram to discontinue using PG-13 to rate its content.

The MPAA sent a notice to Meta, the parent company of Instagram, stating that its system is not comparable to Meta’s content restrictions, which depend on AI, while the MPAA relies on a group composed of American parents who have children between the ages of five and fifteen.

In response to the MPAA’s cease and desist letter, Meta contends that it never claimed or implied that its teen accounts were officially rated or certified by the MPAA.

The MPAA introduced the PG-13 designation in 1984 to offer a middle ground option between PG and R-rated movies.