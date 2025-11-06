Rushlake, FilmOne, InkBlot Join Forces to Rep Nigerian Films

Germany-based distributor Rushlake Media, Nigerian film distributor FilmOne Entertainment, and Nigerian prodco InkBlot have forged a new partnership to bring a selection of Nigerian films to global audiences.

Rushlake Media recently hosted the inaugural Africa XChange Summit in Cologne, Germany (October 15 and 16, 2025) to spotlight the potential of the African creative industries.

Philipp Hoffmann, managing director of Rushlake Media, said: “This partnership is a powerful step forward for the international visibility of Nigerian cinema. Together with FilmOne and InkBlot, we’re creating a model for how African content can be positioned globally – not only commercially, but also culturally.”

This collaboration will have a strong emphasis on digital exploitation, particularly in the AVoD and FAST markets.