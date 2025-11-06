Molang Partners with The Smiley Company

European animation studio Millimages and brand licensing company The Smiley Company have joined forces on a new venture to create a range of products for adults and kids.

As a first for both brands, the Millimages flagship property Molang will feature as part of a brand collaboration with SmileyWorld® and S.W.Smiley® — on the occasion of the 30 Years of Smileys — with the creation of a range of apparel, fashion accessories, home decoration, and gifts, for adults and kids.

Molang, aka The Ambassador of Kindness, has become an international TV, social media, licensing, and merchandising phenomenon. The Franco-Korean character — which turned 10 in 2025 — is the star of an animated TV series that now has six seasons, a digital first spin-off and an international licensing brand. Molang has over 10 million fans on social networks.

Roll-out of the new range of products will start in the first quarter of 2027, coinciding with Smiley’s 30th anniversary.