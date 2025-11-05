Danny Tipping Launches Longwave Studios

Industry veteran Danny Tipping has launched new documentary production studio Longwave Studios.

Longwave is debuting new true crime documentary The Bodies on the Bridge for Crime+Investigation. The commission is a co-production with Krempelwood and will be distributed internationally by Blue Ant Rights.

Currently in production, the 2-part doc special tells the tragic and bizarre story of the 2024 murders, in West London, of Albert Alfonso and Paul Letchworth by Yostin Mosquera and the killer’s thwarted attempts to dispose of his victim’s bodies on the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Joining Tipping at London-based Longwave Studios are former Transistor Film’s executive Ned Parker, head of Factual, and Development executive, Charlie Wakefield.

Danny Tipping is a well-established TV producer with a career that spans over 25 years in the factual television industry. Prior to launching Longwave Studios, he was CEO of Transistor Films, an unscripted production company under the Sky Studios umbrella, delivering series such as I Am A Killer for Netflix.