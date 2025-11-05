Canela Launches “Canelitas” Micro-Episodes

Canela Media has launched Canelitas, a new short-form content destination debuting this month on Canela.TV.

In phase I, the Canelitas library will include short-form adaptations of fan-favorite novelas, series, original movies, and Mexican film classics, all created using AI-powered tools. These episodes will live in a dedicated Canelitas hub within Canela.TV as well as YouTube.

Younger Latino audiences will be able to enjoy micro-episodes from Canela’s exclusive Mexican classics library in English; plus, select Canelitas titles will feature integrated virtual product placements.

“Canelitas is a natural next step in our mission to redefine streaming through innovation and accessibility,” said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder and CEO of Canela Media. “By combining advanced AI tools with the timeless appeal of our most loved content, we’re creating a faster, smarter, and more dynamic viewing experience that connects with audiences wherever they are and gives brands entirely new ways to engage.”