Realscreen Awards Nominees Revealed

Realscreen has unveiled the nominees for the 2026 Realscreen Awards Program Competition. Now in its 16th year, the ceremony will take place on February 3, 2026, at the Miami InterContinental Hotel, during the 28th edition of the Realscreen Summit. The event will be hosted by comedian Michael Yo (Scrambled Up).

“Factual programming plays an integral role in the cultural landscape, and the Realscreen Awards juries identify the stand-out creativity and global collaboration that drives the unscripted community forward,” said Realscreen EVP Mary Maddever. “The 2026 nominees reflect change afoot in the marketplace and benchmark what it takes to credibly inform, entertain and inspire audiences around the world.”

Leading nominations by company are: The Walt Disney Company with 20 nominations; Netflix with 19 nominations; and Warner Bros Discovery with 13 nominations.

This year also marks the introduction of a new Podcast category. Among the inaugural nominees are projects from ESPN, Audible, Vox Media, PBS, CBC/NPR, and RaiPlaySound.

The upcoming ceremony will also celebrate John McVay, OBE, outgoing chief executive of Pact, who will be presented with the Realscreen Impact Award in recognition of his significant contribution to the U.K. and global production community.

In addition, Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media, will be inducted into the Realscreen Hall of Fame during the ceremony.

Read the full list of nominees here.

Pictured: John McVay