Canela Media Accelerates Growth in 2025

Canela Media is approaching the end of the year with 68 million unique users across its ecosystem, including Canela.TV, Canela Audience Solutions, and FutbolSites.

Canela.TV grew 53 percent year-over-year; while across Meta, YouTube, and TikTok combined, Canela Media achieved 116 percent growth in followers.

In April, the company launched Club Canela, the first in-app streaming rewards experience of its kind. In just six months, Club Canela has driven more than 417 percent growth in new registered profiles and attracted leading brand partners including Hyundai, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Verizon.

In 2025, Canela Audience Solutions earned industry recognition, including Best Advancement in Data Utilization at the Cynopsis Media Impact Awards, Best Data Team at the Digiday Technology Awards, and the MarTech Breakthrough Award for OTT Innovation.

Canela Studios also introduced AI Creative Solutions, a new suite that enables faster production, greater customization, and seamless optimization enhancing efficiency and measurable performance for advertisers.