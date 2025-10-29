MIP Cancun Sees Uplift In Participation

MIP Cancun – set to take place November 18-21, 2025, at the Moon Palace resort in Cancun, Mexico — has confirmed that 120 distributors have registered for 1-to-1 meeting tables (up from 115 in 2024), in addition to a projected rise in buyers’ attendance of at least 6 percent from last year’s edition.

Debuting companies include Bell Media, Blue Ant Media, Lego, Roku, V10 Entertainment, HRT, Starlight Media, and TCL.

First time delegations from Japan, South Korea, Italy and Thailand bring the overall total of countries in attendance to 47 (up from 40 countries).

The conference program will see head of Media Companies for YouTube Spanish Latin America, Juan Pablo Robert, delivering the Opening Keynote; a new Brand Funded Programming track connecting brands, agencies and producers; and an inaugural invitation-only Leadership Summit.

“This will be a landmark edition of MIP Cancun…” said María Perez-Bellière, director of MIP Cancun, “with the MIP Cancun community evolving, bolstered by new buyers, investors, a greater diversity in countries, and with the areas shaping the future of the content business now at the heart of the market. We’re greatly encouraged by the wider take up in attendees and the positive response to our new initiatives and can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the world’s largest production hub for Spanish language content for what promises to be an inspiring and productive week.”

The 12th edition of the trade event starts with a special pre-opening afternoon on November 18 with the Beyond Streaming Summit, an expanded version of the popular FAST & AVoD: Americas Summit.